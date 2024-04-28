Aaron Judge, Anthony Rizzo, Anthony Volpe go deep in Yankees' series-clinching win at Brewers

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Aaron Judge homered in the first inning and played a central role as a baserunner during a seven-run rally in the sixth as the New York Yankees defeated the Milwaukee Brewers 15-5 on Sunday.

Anthony Rizzo went 4 for 4 and hit his 300th career homer. Anthony Volpe added a three-run shot on his 23rd birthday. Judge went 3 for 4 with three RBIs, including a 441-foot solo shot.

New York grabbed a half-game lead in the AL East over the Baltimore Orioles, who lost 7-6 to Oakland. The Yankees begin a four-game series at Baltimore on Monday.

Jake Bauers, who played for the Yankees last season, went 3 for 5 with a three-run homer against his former team. The 28-year-old first baseman also worked a scoreless ninth inning for the Brewers in his first major league pitching appearance.

The game was tied at 4 before the Yankees’ sixth-inning outburst. All seven of their runs scored with two outs after the Brewers failed to turn a double play earlier in the inning because shortstop Willy Adames’ attempted throw to first hit Judge’s padded left hand.

Judge was on first after drawing a leadoff walk when Alex Verdugo hit a bouncer to second baseman Brice Turang, whose throw to Adames retired Judge at second. Judge raised his left arm as he slid into second, and Adames’ throw bounced off the 6-foot-7 slugger’s hand before hitting the ground.