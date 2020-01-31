Aaron Jones: A trip’s a trip, you have to be ready to play

On Thursday, Packers linebacker Za'Darius Smith told Mike Florio and Chris Simms that the Packers “weren’t ready to play football” when they took the field against the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game.

Smith included himself in the group of players who weren’t ready to go, but running back Aaron Jones didn’t do the same during a Friday visit to PFT Live. The Packers struggled in all three of their visits to California this season, but Jones said that playing on the road shouldn’t be used an excuse for lackluster effort.

“I don’t have any excuses, you just gotta be ready to play ball,” Jones said. “A trip’s a trip. Teams take trips every week. I don’t use that as an excuse. I was ready to play ball, I’m always ready to play ball.”

Jones said he didn’t sense any issues with the team’s preparation and thought everyone bought in during the week of practice leading into the game. Come Sunday, though, the 49ers “just seemed to be flying around a little bit more” and that was enough to send them to the Super Bowl.