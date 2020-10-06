Aaron Jones led the league with 19 touchdowns last season. He has five this season.

His fifth came on the Packers’ first drive Monday night.

The running back caught a 6-yard pass from Aaron Rodgers, giving the Packers an early 7-0 lead.

Jones had three carries for 32 yards and two receptions for 14 yards and the score, accounting for five of the team’s seven plays.

Rodgers went 3-for-4 for 41 yards and the touchdown.

The Packers are playing without star receiver Davante Adams and budding star receiver Allen Lazard. Rodgers has yet to complete a pass to a wideout, with tight end Robert Tonyan caught a 27-yarder for the Packers’ other reception.

Aaron Jones has touchdown reception, giving Packers a 7-0 lead originally appeared on Pro Football Talk