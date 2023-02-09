Aaron Jones talks future of QB position for Packers 'Super Bowl Live'
Running back Aaron Jones joins "Super Bowl Live" to discuss the Green Bay Packers future at the quarterback position.
Travis Konecny has gone 10 consecutive games without a goal. Can he turn it back on just in time for the Flyers? By Jordan Hall
The Steelers selected a pair of offensive players with their top two picks in the 2022 draft in quarterback Kenny Pickett and receiver George Pickens. Both made plays throughout the regular season, with Pickens finishing second on the club with 801 receiving yards while catching a team-high four touchdowns. Pickett made steady improvements, too, as [more]
NFL Network has decided to remove the Hall of Famer from its Super Bowl pregame shows.
What does Patriots legend Rob Gronkowski think of the comparisons between him and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce? Here's what he told our Phil Perry on the Next Pats Podcast.
49ers stars Deebo Samuel and Christian McCaffrey have wildly differing opinions on who they want to win Super Bowl LVII.
Terry Bradshaw shed some light on Sean Payton's NFL coaching choice and Cardinals fans might find his comment about Kyler Murray interesting.
Super Bowl week in Phoenix has not been kind to Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. By Adam Hermann
A woman reportedly filed a complaint against Irvin after an encounter in a hotel lobby Sunday.
Almost two weeks after the 49ers' NFC Championship Game loss, Christian McCaffrey revealed just how close he was to being the quarterback against the Eagles.
One of the strangest stories of the week came from Minnesota, by way of Arizona. Brian Flores opted to become the new defensive coordinator of the Vikings while still in the running to become the head coach of the Cardinals. Some have wondered whether Flores had learned that he wouldn’t get the Cardinals job. Some [more]
Breaking down the matchups, key players and the winner of the 2023 Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Eagles are favored to win Super Bowl 57 for a lot of reasons. Here are five that are keeping Chiefs fans up at night.
Jimmy Garoppolo's relationship with Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch reportedly went south in the days or weeks leading up to the 49ers' loss to the Eagles.
People love their conspiracy theories.
Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce keeps interviews entertaining, often delivering a comment that is seen and heard far and wide.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport outlined why Brock Purdy undergoing surgery to repair his torn ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) on Feb. 22 is the right decision for his future.
One person who wasn't surprised entirely by the CMC blockbuster was NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, though what the 49ers got in return for the price it paid did amaze him.
Detroit Pistons are trading forward Saddiq Bey and acquiring center James Wiseman in a three-team deal involving Atlanta Hawks, Golden State Warriors.
Win or lose against the Eagles, attention will shift quickly to free agency after Sunday’s Super Bowl.
Brady’s announcement that he wouldn’t start in 2023 eased the immediate dread for Olsen that the Super Bowl would be his last as the lead analyst.