Aaron Jones stays with Packers

Packers running back Aaron Jones won’t hit free agency after all.

Jones revealed on Twitter that he is staying with the Packers. Agent Drew Rosenhaus told PFT that Jones will sign a four-year contract worth $48 million, with a $13 million signing bonus.

When the Packers decided not to use the franchise tag on Jones, many league observers thought that meant he was heading elsewhere. The Packers used a second-round draft pick on running back AJ Dillon last year, so that would have made it easier for Green Bay to say goodbye.

But instead the Packers will keep Jones in place and attempt to keep their offense largely intact, hoping that Aaron Rodgers‘ MVP play last year can continue this year, and that the Packers can go even further in the postseason, with all the pieces in place.

