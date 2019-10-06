Aaron Jones scores his third touchdown as Packers dominate

The Cowboys are having a hard time keeping up with the Jones.

Aaron Jones to be exact.

The running back is shredding the Cowboys, scoring three touchdowns. His most recent touchdown came with 9:33 left in the third quarter on a 5-yard run. He beat Byron Jones to the end zone, waving good-bye to the Cowboys cornerback, and giving the Packers a 24-0 lead.

Jones has 10 carries for 71 yards and three scores and has added 68 receiving yards on six catches.

His first-half touchdowns came on runs of 18 and 3 yards.

The Packers began the game without receiver Davante Adams and have lost center Corey Linsley to a concussion. Linebacker B.J. Goodson is questionable with a neck injury.