Aaron Jones scores his second touchdown to give Packers a 17-7 lead

Aaron Jones scored his second touchdown of the night, with 4:36 remaining until halftime, to give the Packers a 17-7 lead.

Jones’ first touchdown came on a 15-yard touchdown run with 14:54 remaining in the second quarter. His second was an 8-yard pass from Aaron Rodgers.

Jones now has six carries for 40 yards and a touchdown and two catches for 23 yards and a touchdown.

Rodgers is 9-of-15 for 115 yards and a touchdown.

The Packers made a first down out of a second-and-28 on a 20-yard pass from Rodgers to Romeo Doubs followed by a 9-yard pass to Randall Cobb on third-and-eight. Two plays later, Jones was in the end zone.

