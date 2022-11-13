Aaron Jones scores, does Marshawn Lynch crotch grab tribute as he crosses goal line

We've seen Marshawn Lynch's "Beast Mode" touchdown highlights enough that we know instantly when someone is copying his touchdown celebration.

Lynch punctuated two of the greatest runs in NFL history the same way, diving into the end zone, doing a half spin and grabbing his crotch as he crossed the goal line.

Marshawn Lynch grabs his crotch after a 79-yard TD run against the Cardinals...



The NFL fined him $11,050 for the celebration pic.twitter.com/g8k9lIorYF — NFL Stats (@NFL_Stats) April 24, 2019

Lynch did the same thing on his more famous "Beast Mode" run in the playoffs against the Saints.

Marshawn Lynch’s 34th birthday is a good reason to watch the BeastQuake again. (Jan. 8, 2011) @MoneyLynch pic.twitter.com/sHmw5hfAJq — NFL Legacy (@NFLLegacy) April 22, 2020

On Sunday, Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones channeled Lynch on his touchdown run against the Dallas Cowboys.

Jones ran to the left and was on his way into the end zone when he dove in the air, spun around and grabbed himself. It was clear that he was paying homage to Lynch. Fox analyst Greg Olsen called it out shortly after Jones scored.

It might not be the most family-friendly celebration, but we all know it. Jones might get fined for channeling Lynch, but he probably knew that history as he decided to replicate the celebration.