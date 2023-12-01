Aaron Jones ruled out for Sunday vs. Chiefs

The Packers officially won't have one of their top offensive weapons when they play the Chiefs this weekend.

Head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters at his Friday press conference that running back Aaron Jones (knee) has been ruled out for the Week 14 matchup.

The designation is not much of a surprise, as Jones has not practiced all week.

Jones has rushed for 245 yards with two touchdowns and caught 19 passes for 169 yards with a TD in 2023.

LaFleur also noted that cornerback Eric Stokes (hamstring) is doubtful for the contest.

Receiver Jayden Reed (chest), cornerback Jaire Alexander (shoulder), outside linebacker De’Vondre Campbell (neck), receiver Dontayvion Wicks (knee), tight end Josiah Deguara (hip), safety Rudy Ford (biceps/groin), and cornerback Robert Rochell (calf) are all questionable.