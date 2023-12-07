Aaron Jones returns to practice for Packers

The Packers are riding a three-game winning streak into Week 14 and they could get running back Aaron Jones back to help their bid to make it four in a row.

Reporters at the open portion of Packers practice on Thursday shared photos and videos of Jones working in drills with the rest of the running backs. Jones has missed the team's last two games with a knee injury and he's missed five games overall this season.

The Packers play the Giants on Monday night, so they have two more practices before they will issue injury designations for Jones or any of their other injured players.

Dispatches from practice also noted that wide receiver Christian Watson, linebacker Quay Walker, and safety Darnell Savage were not on the practice field Thursday.