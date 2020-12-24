Aaron Jones remains limited with toe injury

Sunday night’s game between the Titans and Packers involves two of the top running backs in the league and Packers running back Aaron Jones is limiting his practice reps ahead of the game.

A toe injury is listed as the reason why Jones has taken on a limited workload over the first two days of practice this week. Jones is currently in fourth place in rushing yards this season with 968 yards.

Titans running back Derrick Henry leads the league with 1,679 yards.

As long as Jones continues practicing in some form on Friday, it seems likely that he will be in the lineup Sunday. It seems less likely that Jamaal Williams will join him after missing two practices with a quad injury.

Safety Will Redmond (concussion) and tight end Jace Sternberger (concussion, illness) are the only other Packers not to practice so far this week.

