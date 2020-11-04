Running back Aaron Jones remained limited at Tuesday’s practice. He also was estimated as a limited participant Monday.

Coach Matt LaFleur said Jones’ status for Thursday Night Football remains up in the air.

“We’ll see come game time if Aaron can go or not,” LaFleur said Tuesday, via Bill Huber of SI.com.

Jones has missed two games with a calf injury. He missed all of last week’s practices, so he is moving closer to a return. Will he play against the 49ers?

The Packers need him with running back AJ Dillon on the COVID-19 reserve list after testing positive Sunday. Running back Jamaal Williams also went on the COVID-19 reserve list as a close contact.

Dillon and Williams combined for 21 carries for 96 yards in Jones’ stead in the loss to the Vikings.

That leaves the Packers with Dexter Williams and Tyler Ervin. Ervin (wrist) returned to a full practice Tuesday.

“That’s what we have to work with,” LaFleur said. “They’ve been a part of our system for over a year.”

The Packers upgraded offensive tackle Rick Wagner (knee) to limited and tight end Marcedes Lewis (knee) to full.

Left tackle David Bakhtiari (chest) and cornerback Kevin King (quadriceps) were limited again.

Aaron Jones remains limited and his status remains up in the air originally appeared on Pro Football Talk