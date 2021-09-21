Aaron Jones recovers necklace containing father's ashes after losing it during 4-touchdown game

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones was the MVP during the team's 35-17 win over the Detroit Lions on Monday night. Jones scored four touchdowns during the contest, erasing concerns about the Packers' poor Week 1.

The performance meant a lot more to Jones, who dedicated the season to his father, Alvin, who died of COVID-19 complications in April. Jones wore a football-shaped necklace containing Alvin's ashes during Monday's game, but lost it during one of his end-zone celebrations.

Thankfully, Jones recovered the necklace Tuesday.

The necklace was found! Aaron Jones announced on today's Steve Czaban Show that the necklace containing his father's ashes that he wore during the game was FOUND! @packers #Packers @czabe @OnAirJosh @ericgitter @Showtyme_33 pic.twitter.com/FWMJvj8FoS — 97.3 The Game (@TheGameMKE) September 21, 2021

Jones spoke about losing the necklace following Monday's game. The Packers' grounds crew started looking for the necklace after the game. Jones said he would go look for it too, and added that his father would be happy Jones lost the necklace in the end zone.

"I'll go look for it," Jones said on ESPN after the game. "But I know he's happy. He'd be happy, and say, 'If you lose it anywhere, lose it in the end zone.'"

Jones finished the contest with 67 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown. He also caught six passes for 48 yards and three scores, giving him four total touchdowns.

Aaron Jones paid tribute to father after game

Jones shared ESPN's segment on Alvin following the game.

The full segment ESPN ran a few minutes ago on Alvin Jones Sr., who tragically passed away in April from COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/izI1aMyZkA — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) September 21, 2021

Alvin normally sat near the end zone in Lambeau Field to watch Aaron's games. Aaron had roughly 15 family members in attendance to watch his four-touchdown performance Monday night.