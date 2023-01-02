Aaron Jones on Packers Week 18 matchup vs. Lions: 'We winning'
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones on Packers Week 18 matchup vs. the Detroit Lions, "We winning."
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones on Packers Week 18 matchup vs. the Detroit Lions, "We winning."
Green Bay Packers fans react to the team's 41-17 victory over the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field on Jan. 1, 2023.
Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell reacts after a 41-17 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at Lambeau Field.
Highlighting eight standouts from the Packers' 41-17 win over the Vikings in Week 17.
On Friday, Keisean Nixon didn't think he'd play Sunday because of his groin injury. On Sunday, he woke up feeling dangerous. By the end of the day, he looked like the NFL's best returner.
Aaron Rodgers and the Packers are a win away--against the Detroit Lions next week--from reaching playoffs after blowout win over the Vikings.
The Seahawks still have a chance of making the playoffs as they head into the final week of the regular season.
The Packers are a win away from a playoff berth.
The NFL playoff picture is far from finalized. Here are the AFC and NFC clinching scenarios for Week 18.
Bobby Wagner pointed to the run defense as one of the Rams' biggest issues against the Chargers
Kirsten Mitchell reports.
Mike Max reports from Lambeau Field.
The Rams will close out the season as underdogs once again, this time against the Seahawks
San Francisco, which started the season 3-4, now is one of three teams with a chance to securethe NFC's No. 1 playoff seed next week.
Colts quarterback Nick Foles was knocked out of Sunday’s loss to the Giants when he suffered injured ribs on a hit by Giants rookie edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux. Thibodeaux celebrated the play by making snow angels on the field next to Foles, who remained on the ground and clearly appeared to be in pain as [more]
There's a lot to be decided in Week 18.
Chase Claypool boiled over during the Bears' blowout loss to the Lions. Justin Fields went right to him to calm him down. His message to the wide receiver showed impressive leadership for a second-year signal-caller.
Carson Wentz had an interception-filled Sunday, which was predictable.
The New England Patriots kept their playoff hopes alive with a win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Here's how they can punch their ticket to the postseason in Week 18, plus a look at the updated AFC standings.
Some takeaways from a thriller of a 49ers win in Las Vegas:
Philadelphia still a win shy of home-field advantage and bye. Green Bay needs Week 18 win to qualify. Bills-Bengals Monday nighter has major implications.