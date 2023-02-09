Aaron Jones on the only thing worse than fantasy managers

The Green Bay Packers running back spoke to Matt Harmon on Radio Row at Super Bowl LVII about his 2022 season.

MARR HARMON: --early on this past year about fantasy football and the experience of the reaction of you in week one-- a few touches, wasn't a big thing. And week two, you erupted, and then everyone's like, oh, yeah, Aaron Jones, yeah, Aaron Jones. What was the rest of your experience like with the fantasy communities? Because you said you kind of keep in touch a little bit.

AARON JONES: It was a little up and down. I didn't score as many touchdowns as I had in the previous years, so some of my owners and managers was a little upset at me. But I was still putting up some good points. So I had some people tell me they won their leagues. Some people told me they lost their lives because of me. So if you lost your league because of me, pick me up next year, and I won't let you down. I got you.

MARR HARMON: Here's the deal, though. That's on them.

AARON JONES: That is on them.

MARR HARMON: People should be responsible for their own life choices, OK?

AARON JONES: 100%.

MARR HARMON: You're part of the process, but they put that team together. And you got to-- as a man or as a woman, you got to wear that on your own.

AARON JONES: Yeah, 100%.

MARR HARMON: You got to take more accountability.

AARON JONES: You know what's worse than the fantasy football people?

MARR HARMON: Who

AARON JONES: The people who gamble.

MARR HARMON: Well, yeah, that's a whole other thing.

AARON JONES: The peope who are gambling, they're at your head. They're in your DMs.

MARR HARMON: But that is your choice to push that button--

AARON JONES: That is 100% your choice.

MARR HARMON: --and take your routing number or your account number and put it out there. So don't be coming at my man Aaron Jones.

AARON JONES: 100%.

MARR HARMON: That is your choice.