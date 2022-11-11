Aaron Jones off injury report, Amari Rodgers and David Bakhtiari questionable

There’s good news and concerning news on the Packers’ final injury report of Week 10.

After head coach Matt LaFleur said he was feeling optimistic about Aaron Jones earlier on Friday, the running back is off the injury report with no game status. Jones was limited all week with an ankle injury.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers (right thumb), receiver Sammy Watkins (knee), and receiver Allen Lazard (shoulder) also have no game status for Sunday and are expected to play.

But left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee) is questionable after he was limited on Thursday and Friday. Receiver Amari Rodgers (hamstring) was also added to the injury report on Friday as a limited participant and is questionable.

Linebacker Kris Barnes (concussion) is doubtful. He did not practice all week.

Linebacker De’Vondre Campbell (knee), receiver Romeo Doubs (ankle), cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles (ankle), and cornerback Eric Stokes (ankle/knee) have all been ruled out.

