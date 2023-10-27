Aaron Jones has no injury designation for Sunday

Packers running back Aaron Jones does not have an injury designation for Sunday's game. He will play, though, it sounds as if the Packers will have him on a snap count.

“We’re still going to be smart with him," Packers coach Matt LaFleur said, via Matt Schneidman of TheAthletic.com. "I don’t think he’s 100 percent by any stretch.”

Jones has been on the practice report with his hamstring injury since Week 2.

He has played only three games, totaling 28 touches, 198 yards and two touchdowns.

The Packers have four players with designations.

Cornerback Jaire Alexander (back), Outside linebacker De’Vondre Campbell (ankle), tight end Luke Musgrave (ankle) and center Josh Myers (ankle) are questionable.