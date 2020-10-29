Aaron Jones misses another practice

Packers running back Aaron Jones‘ absence from practice continued on Thursday.

Jones missed last Friday’s practice with a calf injury and did not play in last Sunday’s win over the Texans after being listed as questionable on the team’s injury report. He’s now missed both of the team’s practices this week.

Friday will bring another chance to get on the field and Jones’ chances of playing will move firmly into the unlikely category if he isn’t able to get any work.

Jamaal Williams ran 19 times for 77 yards and a touchdown and caught four passes for 37 yards in the 35-20 win over Houston. He and rookie AJ Dillon would handle the backfield work if Jones is out against the Vikings.

