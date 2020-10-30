The Vikings plan to have their starting running back in the lineup for Sunday’s game against the Packers, but Green Bay won’t be in the same boat.

Aaron Jones has been ruled out for the second week in a row as a result of the calf injury that he suffered late last week. Jones missed all three days of practice this week and will shoot for Week 9 against the 49ers instead.

Jones will have a short week to get ready for action as the Packers will face the Niners on Thursday night.

Jamaal Williams got the start in Jones’ place last week and AJ Dillon took on the No. 2 role in the backfield.

Aaron Jones will miss another game with calf injury originally appeared on Pro Football Talk