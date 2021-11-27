Aaron Jones Might Return This Week

$1,000,000 up for grabs. Download the NBC Sports Predictor app and play SN7 for FREE! Get started here!

Welcome back to the Saturday Injury Report! Every week I’ll be looking at injuries across the league for the upcoming slate of games.

Early Games

Steelers @ Bengals

The Steelers will be missing the services of Eric Ebron (knee) this week. I should note that although Chase Claypool was not listed on the injury report, he did confirm that he’s playing through a severe case of turf toe. Claypool is a high-upside WR3 for Sunday.

Auden Tate did not practice all week with a thigh injury and is listed as doubtful. Tate is probably not playing on Sunday and is well off the fantasy radar in all formats.

Buccaneers @ Colts

Antonio Brown will not play this weekend against the Colts but could potentially return next week against the Falcons. Mike Evans logged a full practice on Friday after missing practice on Wednesday and Thursday with a back injury. It’s possible that Evans is limited on Sunday. Rob Gronkowski was a surprise DNP on Friday after practicing in full all week. Gronkowski is also dealing with a back injury and could potentially miss this game.

The Colts are fully healthy as they head into this game.

Panthers @ Dolphins

The Panthers are fully healthy as they head into Sunday.

The Dolphins remain without the services of either Will Fuller or DeVante Parker. Additionally, the team will be without Adam Shaheen (knee) on Sunday. Although Preston Williams is listed on the injury report with a knee injury, he practiced in full all week and should be good to play.

Titans @ Patriots

The Titans have ruled out AJ Brown and Jeremy McNichols on Sunday, lowering Ryan Tannehill’s ceiling this week. D’Onta Foreman has been limited in practice all week with a tricep injury. Dontrell Hilliard is a desperation dart throw at the running back spot this week. TE Geoff Swaim practiced in full on Friday and should be active come Sunday.

Damien Harris (neck) and Rhamondre Stevenson (knee) were both limited in practice this week. I suspect both players will be active. TE Jonnu Smith was limited in practice this week with a shoulder injury, but I expect that he plays.

Story continues

Eagles @ Giants

Jordan Howard will miss the game this Sunday with a knee injury. Miles Sanders is a high upside RB2 play this week.

The Giants will be without Sterling Shepard (quad) and Kaden Smith (knee) this Sunday. Shepard has been sidelined for the last month and might miss the game against the Dolphins next week. Kadarius Toney is also dealing with a quad injury and did not practice all week. I don’t think Toney will be active this Sunday. Kyle Rudolph did not practice all week with an ankle injury and is listed as doubtful. Rudolph is also poised to miss the game this Sunday. With all the injuries to their receivers, WR Kenny Golladay could be in line for an outsize workload this week.

Falcons @ Jaguars

Cordarelle Patterson practiced on a limited basis all week and is currently questionable. Hopefully Patterson plays this Sunday as the team desperately needs his playmaking ability this week.

RB James Robinson practiced in full on Friday and should be locked in for a massive workload this week. Fire up Robinson as a high-upside RB2.

Jets @ Texans

As expected, the Jets will be without the services of RB Michael Carter this week. Fire up Ty Johnson as a high-upside RB3 play. WR Corey Davis is dealing with a groin injury. He DNP on Thursday but logged a limited session on Friday. Given the shakiness surrounding Davis’ health, I would shy away from starting him this Sunday. Note that QB Zach Wilson will take over under center after Joe Flacco (unvaccinated) and Mike White both landed on the COVID19 list.

The Texans should be fully healthy this week.

Afternoon Games

Chargers @ Broncos

The Chargers and Broncos are both fully healthy this week.

Rams @ Packers

The Rams are fully healthy heading into Sunday.

RB Aaron Jones practiced in a limited fashion this week and could potentially return. I’d expect that AJ Dillon remains the lead RB for this game, especially if the team is looking to prevent Jones from reaggravating his MCL injury. WR Allen Lazard was limited in practice all week with a shoulder injury and should play this week.

Vikings @ 49ers

The Vikings are fully healthy as they head into their game against the Niners this week.

Niners RB JaMycal Hasty has been declared out this week. Elijah Mitchell continues to nurse his finger injury. Mitchell was limited in practice all week and should play on Sunday.

Sunday Night Football

Browns @ Ravens

QB Baker Mayfield will take the field on Sunday, despite suffering from every affliction known to mankind. The team better have backup QB Case Keenum on speed dial. WR Anthony Schwartz (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday Night Football. WR Donovan Peoples-Jones practiced on a limited basis on Thursday and Friday and should suit up on Sunday. The Browns activated Kareem Hunt from injured reserve and I expect that he gets some run this week.

WR Myles Boykin has been ruled out for Sunday Night Football. Marquise Brown (thigh) practiced on a limited basis all week and could potentially be on a snap count. Fire up WR Rashod Bateman as a high-upside WR3 play this week.

Monday Night Football

Seahawks @ Washington

RB Alex Collins was limited in practice all week with an injury. I expect that Collins plays this week but expect that either Travis Homer or DeeJay Dallas sees some run as a change of pace RB. DK Metcalf was listed as a full participant in practice this week and should not be bothered by his foot injury.

RB Antonio Gibson was limited in practice with a shin injury this week. Gibson has bravely battled a shin fracture all season and continues to play quite well. WR Adam Humphries and RB JD McKissic were both limited in practice on Friday. Terry McLaurin has monstrous upside as the Monday Night Football hammer this week.

Enjoy the games, everyone!