Aaron Jones, Luke Musgrave listed as DNP for Packers on Monday

The Packers will play the Lions to begin the Thanksgiving slate on Thursday afternoon and have a long list of players on the injury report to begin the week.

Running back Aaron Jones, who exited Sunday's game and did not return, is listed as a non-participant with a knee issue. He left the win over the Chargers in the second quarter. Fellow running back Emanuel Wilson (shoulder) left the same drive due to injury and is also listed as a non-participant.

Green Bay signed Patrick Taylor to the 53-man roster and James Robinson to the practice squad to solidify the running back position behind AJ Dillon.

Tight end Luke Musgrave (abdomen) also would not have practiced. Linebacker De’Vondre Campbell (neck) and receiver Dontayvion Wicks (concussion/knee) were the remaining DNPs.

Dillon (groin), cornerback Jaire Alexander (shoulder), cornerback Corey Ballentine (shoulder), defensive lineman Kenny Clark (shoulder), safety Rudy Ford (biceps), linebacker Rashan Gary (shoulder), offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins (knee), cornerback Keisean Nixon (ankle), and receiver Christian Watson (shoulder) were all limited.

The Packers also designated safety Darnell Savage to return from injured reserve after he was sidelined by a calf injury. He was listed as limited for Monday.