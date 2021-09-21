Aaron Jones lost pendant with father’s ashes after one of his touchdowns

Throughout his career, Packers running back Aaron Jones would usually find his father in the Lambeau Field stands after emerging from the locker room at home games but things were different on Monday night.

Alvin Jones Jr. died in April of complications from COVID-19 and his son took the field against the Lions wearing a necklace with a pendant filled with his father’s ashes. Jones went on to have a memorable night.

Jones caught three touchdowns and ran for another in the 35-17 Packers win, but the pendant didn’t make it through the end of the night. Jones believes it came off during his second touchdown and no one was not able to find it by the time he spoke to the media after the game. Jones thinks his father would have appreciated winding up in the end zone.

“If there was any place to lose it, that’s where my dad would’ve wanted me to lose it,” Jones said, via the team’s website. “So, I know he’s smiling.”

Jones thinks his father would have also appreciated the way the Packers bounced back from their 38-3 loss in Week One because he taught his son “how you respond is what makes a man.” Thanks in large part to Jones, the Packers came up with the right response on Monday night.

