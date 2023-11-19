Aaron Jones, Joey Bosa downgraded to out in Packers-Chargers

The Packers will have just one active running back for the rest of Sunday's game against the Chargers.

Aaron Jones (knee) and Emanuel Wilson (shoulder) have both been ruled out for the rest of Week 11.

Jones and Wilson both suffered their injuries during the same drive late in the second quarter.

AJ Dillon is the lone remaining healthy running back for Green Bay.

On the other side, Chargers edge rusher Joey Bosa (foot) has been downgraded to out. He suffered his injury just a couple of minutes into the first quarter.

Los Angeles linebacker Tanner Muse, who mostly plays special teams, has also been downgraded to out with a knee injury.

The Chargers took a 13-10 lead early in the second half with a 26-yard field goal by Cameron Dicker. Receiver Keenan Allen dropped a pass at the goal line on third down that would have given the club a larger lead.