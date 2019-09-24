Aaron Jones, Jamaal Williams up to full participants in Tuesday’s practice estimate

The Packers released their second estimated practice report of the week on Tuesday and it brought better news for some players dealing with injuries.

Running backs Aaron Jones (shoulder) and Jamaal Williams (neck) both made the jump from limited participants to full participants on Tuesday’s report. Williams got 12 carries in last Sunday’s win over the Broncos while Jones had 10 carries after getting 36 chances on the ground in the first two games of the season.

Linebacker Rashan Gary (calf) and cornerback Kevin King (chest, illness) also got bumped up to full participation. Tight end Jimmy Graham (groin, quad) was listed as a limited participant after being a non-participant on Monday.

The Packers and Eagles will release their final injury reports and any injury designations for the game after practice on Wednesday.