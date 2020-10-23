Aaron Jones isn’t at practice, will appear on injury report

The Packers already have 14 names on the injury report. They’re about to have a fifteenth.

Via Matt Schneidman of TheAthletic.com, running back Aaron Jones isn’t at practice on Friday. He’ll be listed on the injury report. His availability for Sunday’s game against the Texans isn’t known.

Jones started all 16 regular-season games (and two postseason games) in 2019. During his first two NFL seasons, Jones played in 12 games each year.

After rushing for 168 yards in Week Two against the Lions, Jones has rushed for only 69 yards against the Saints, 71 yards against the Falcons, and 15 against the Buccaneers.

He has 389 yards rushing through five games, along with 161 yards receiving. He has seven total touchdowns.

Jones is in the final year of his rookie contract. Packers G.M. Brian Gutekunst has described as “problematic” the challenge of managing the salary cap, especially since it could be as low as $175 million next year.

