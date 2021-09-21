Aaron Jones has four touchdowns as Packers pull away from Lions

Aaron Jones had a big game against the Lions in Week 2 last season, with 22 touches for 236 yards and three touchdowns. That was his last three-touchdown game.

The Packers running back has done one score better tonight. He has 17 carries for 67 yards and a touchdown and six catches for 48 yards and three touchdowns against Detroit on Monday Night Football.

The Packers have scored 21 unanswered points, giving them a 35-17 lead into the fourth quarter.

Jones’ scores have covered 4, 1, 11 and 1 yards.

He has tied his single-game career high with four touchdowns. He also had four scores in a 2019 game against Dallas.

He is the seventh player to score four touchdowns on Monday Night Football, according to Josh Dubow of the Associated Press. Marshall Faulk was the last to do it, scoring four against the Bucs in 2000.

Last week against the Saints, Jones had only seven touches for 22 yards.

