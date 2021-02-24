Aaron Jones donating shoes to residents of El Paso, Texas
Green Bay Packers RB Aaron Jones donating shoes to residents of El Paso, Texas. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Green Bay Packers RB Aaron Jones donating shoes to residents of El Paso, Texas. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
The 49ers are in a good draft position to add an influx of young talent to a quality roster, but they must avoid one pitfall in particular.
Bucs OLB Jason Pierre-Paul underwent knee surgery on Wednesday, a minor cleanup procedure. Pierre-Paul was often given days off during the season due to the nagging knee injury. Yet, he still led the team with 9.5 sacks and was a critical part of their Super Bowl run on defense
The offseason scouting process is just beginning, free agency hasn’t even started yet, and the NFL Draft is still more than two months away. But it’s never too early to take a look at how the draft might unfold.
The American Dream is growing up to be a world-famous golfer. It's watching your children come into their own, and that's Tiger Woods' story.
If Alvarez had refused to fight Yildirim for no other reason than it will be such a one-sided fight, he’d be stripped of his WBC belt.
The NBA announced its list of 14 All-Star reserves for this year's game in Atlanta on March 7. There were perhaps more deserving candidates this year than ever before, which means there were plenty of worthy candidates left out.
Thaddeus Young (Chicago Bulls) with a buzzer beater vs the Houston Rockets, 02/22/2021
Gane is a solid -275 favorite at BetMGM, while Rozenstruik is at a more favorable +230.
DeMarcus Cousins is soon to be a free agent as the Houston Rockets prepare to waive the center as early as Tuesday, according to multiple reports. Cousins is Houston's leading rebounder (7.6 per game) and is averaging a career-low 9.6 points. The Rockets intend to return to a "small ball" lineup with Christian Wood coming back from an ankle injury.
Josh Norris scored in the third round of a shootout to give the Ottawa Senators a 5-4 win over the visiting Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday. The result wasn't without controversy, as the Canadiens thought they had scored the winning goal with three seconds left in regulation. Brendan Gallagher redirected a Ben Chiarot point shot past goalie Matt Murray, but after a video review, officials waved off the play after ruling that Gallagher interfered with Murray prior to the shot.
UFC bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes defended her belt and took down one of the biggest names in UFC history when she finished Ronda Rousey at UFC 207 back in 2016. Now a two-division champion, Nunes will put her featherweight title on the line Against Megan Anderson at UFC 259 on Saturday, March 6. Watch Nunes's destruction of Rousey at UFC 207 ahead of her bout with Anderson at UFC 259. (Video courtesy of UFC) TRENIDNG > Watch Israel Adesanya destroy Paulo Costa ahead of UFC 259 Recount Amanda Nunes's win over Germaine de Randamie at UFC 245 (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)
Should Devin Booker be an All-Star? If so, who should get cut?
Alex Smith didn't feel wanted by the Washington Football Team when he was ready to return.
Bucs GM Jason Licht said on Tuesday that a Brady extension is "a possibility."
Luka Doncic. Unreal.
Valdez poured his heart into making himself a better, more complete fighter with Reynoso and it showed.
A sign at the entrance to Daytona International Speedway warned spectators the Confederate flag was not welcome on property. Its presence, NASCAR wrote, “runs contrary to our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment.” Pass through the tunnel and onto the sprawling grounds and not a single Confederate flag was flying over the campsites.
"The Black Beast" now has 12 career KOs, tied for the most in UFC history.
"Hell yes," Newton said about a potential return to New England.
The NFL rumor mill is picking up. With trade winds blowing and the start of free agency less than a month away, our experts reveal the offseason chatter they want to believe.