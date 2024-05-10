Aaron Jones donates 500 pairs of shoes to students in Green Bay and Milwaukee

(WFRV) – While his time with the Green Bay Packers has come to an end, former star running back Aaron Jones is still giving back to the state of Wisconsin by donating 500 pairs of shoes.

The generous gesture is part of the annual Yards for Shoes Campaign. Jones donated to various schools in Green Bay and Milwaukee.

“I love this campaign,” said Jones. “Seeing the smiling faces of these kids every year is really touching. It feels great to give back to the community and support these kids.”

While playing for the Packers, Jones pledged to donate a pair of shoes for every rushing yard he gained. Jones exceeded expectations with 656 rushing yards.

Green Bay schools that received shoes were Elmore Elementary, Eisenhower Elementary, Danz Elementary, Sullivan Elementary, Nicolet Elementary, and Washington Middle School.

Milwaukee schools that received shoes were Gwen T. Jackson Elementary, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary, Bruce Elementary, Westside Academy, Story Elementary, and Albert E. Kagel Middle School.

