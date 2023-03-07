Aaron Jones discusses Aaron Rodgers' offseason storylines with the Raiders, Jets
Green Bay running back Aaron Jones discusses quarterback Aaron Rodgers' offseason storylines with the Las Vegas Raiders and the New York Jets.
As potential Jets quarterback Derek Carr was signing instead with the Saints on Monday, current Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers reportedly was talking with the Jets. Just after midnight, former ESPN host Trey Wingo dropped this nugget on Twitter: “Per sources. Aaron Rodgers and the Jets had conversations today. While nothing is imminent Rodgers is open [more]
The Jets have interest in trading for Aaron Rodgers. Here's the latest buzz...
The Chiefs may very well employ a new starting left tackle next season.
Titans running back Derrick Henry could be on the way out in Tennessee. The Titans have been shopping Henry, according to Michael Silver of BallySports.com. Henry is due a base salary of $10.5 million this season, none of which is guaranteed. If the Titans were to trade him, they’d save $6.3 million on their salary [more]
The Cowboys have $26.9 million in 2023 salary cap space dedicated to running back with Ezekiel Elliott at $16.7 million and Tony Pollard at $10.9 million. Elliott’s number won’t stand.
Here is the latest free agency buzz surrounding Daniel Jones...
Leslie Frazier’s sudden departure from the Bills was one of the league’s biggest stories to begin the Combine last week. The defensive coordinator electing to take the 2023 season off from coaching surprised one of Buffalo’s key players, too. “I didn’t see it coming,” edge rusher Von Miller said last week, via Alaina Getzenberg of [more]
As free agency approaches, teams are beginning to release expensive or underperforming players to open up salary cap space. See who's looking for a new team here.
The Bills have clear needs in the draft. Here's a look at who some of the mock drafters are projecting to Buffalo in the first round.
Texas Tech AD Kirby Hocutt has another high profile coaching crisis, this time with basketball coach Mark Adams
Hosts Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein start by recapping the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine and giving their primary takeaways. Later, the duo recap a crazy day of news in the NFL ahead of the franchise tag deadline, as we saw the New Orleans Saints sign QB Derek Carr, the Seattle Seahawks sign QB Geno Smith, running backs Tony Pollard and Josh Jacobs get franchise tagged and much more.
The Los Angeles Rams reportedly plan to release Leonard Floyd if they cannot find a trade partner.
Things got heated between Luka Doncic and Devin Booker near the end of Sunday's Dallas Mavericks-Phoenix Suns showdown.
The New England Patriots have one of the most grueling NFL schedules in 2023. Here's a look at their opponents, ranked in order of difficulty.
Which players are you hoping the Raiders sign?
The Browns currently are $13.415 million over the salary cap, with a little over a week to get under the $224.8 million cap. They also need to create room to sign free agents. Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com reports that quarterback Deshaun Watson is open to restructuring his contract to help with that. Browns General [more]
If the 2022 season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix was a shock for Mercedes, then what is this year’s showing? Last year the eight-time consecutive constructor champions began Formula One’s new era with their worst car in a decade. Lewis Hamilton qualified fifth, 0.68sec adrift of pole position. 12 months later, after all the trials of 2022, the lead Mercedes of George Russell was 0.63sec off the pace: an improvement of just five hundredths of a second.
Who's playing and what time in the first two rounds of The Players Championship?
An NFL general manager and a different NFL front office executive don't think the Houston Texans will trade up with the Chicago Bears for the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Aaliyah Edwards had 19 points and 15 rebounds to lead No. 7 UConn to its 10th consecutive conference tournament title with a 67-56 victory over 10th-ranked Villanova in the Big East Tournament title game.