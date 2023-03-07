Aaron Jones discusses Aaron Rodgers' offseason storylines with the Raiders, Jets

The Telegraph

If the 2022 season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix was a shock for Mercedes, then what is this year’s showing? Last year the eight-time consecutive constructor champions began Formula One’s new era with their worst car in a decade. Lewis Hamilton qualified fifth, 0.68sec adrift of pole position. 12 months later, after all the trials of 2022, the lead Mercedes of George Russell was 0.63sec off the pace: an improvement of just five hundredths of a second.