It remains to be seen if the Packers will have running back Aaron Jones or left tackle David Bakhtiari against the 49ers on Thursday night.

Both players were listed as questionable to play by the team on their final injury report of the week. Jones has missed the last two games with a calf injury and Bakhtiari missed them due to a chest injury. Both players were listed as limited participants all week, although the first two practice reports were estimations.

Missing Jones would leave the Packers quite thin at running back. AJ Dillon and Jamaal Williams are out after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, which leaves Tyler Ervin and Dexter Williams as the other backfield options.

The 49ers also put a player on the COVID-19 list this week, but there’s been no change in schedule for the Thursday night game.

Tackle Rick Wagner (knee) and safety Raven Greene (oblique) are also listed as questionable. Defensive backs Kevin King (quad), Will Redmond (shoulder), and Vernon Scott (shoulder) have been ruled out.

Aaron Jones, David Bakhtiari listed as questionable for Thursday night originally appeared on Pro Football Talk