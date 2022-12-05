Aaron Jones: Christian Watson can do it all

Packers rookie wide receiver Christian Watson only scored one touchdown through the first nine weeks of the season, but he’s spent the last four weeks making up for lost time.

Watson caught a touchdown and ran for another during Sunday’s 28-19 win over the Bears and he now has eight touchdowns over the last four games. Those scores have come in a variety of ways and running back Aaron Jones said after the win that Watson’s skill set helps keep the Packers from being predictable on offense.

“That man got some burners. He can do it all,” Jones said, via the team’s website. “It just helps us. It gives us so many options. It keeps us versatile. I love having a weapon like that. Anytime he touches the ball, he has a chance to take it to the house.”

Watson is the third Packers player — Johnny Blood and Don Hutson are the others — with seven or more touchdown catches and multiple touchdown runs in the same season. He’s also the first rookie since Clinton Portis and the first rookie wideout since Randy Moss with eight touchdowns over a four-game span.

That hasn’t been enough for the Packers to avoid a 5-8 record this season, but it does offer reason to think brighter days with Watson are ahead in Green Bay.

