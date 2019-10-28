Aaron Jones' Big Night

There have been some weeks where Aaron Jones didn’t even lead his own backfield in touches, so it qualifies as a surprise that he’s leading the league with 11 touchdowns. It has been a season of contrasts for the Packers’ 24-year-old back. Two weeks ago, he dropped a score against the Lions. In the two games since, he’s caught three, putting an infirmed receiver corps on his back.

Even as Jones has dominated through the air, he’s been left with “what might have been?” questions, as Jamaal Williams has caught three scores of his own over the past three weeks. Jones cannot separate from his backfield mate but perhaps this is finally proving to be a good thing. Staying fresh, Jones is free to do things like have a literally historic receiving night. As Justis Mosqueda pointed out Sunday, Jones is just the third running back since the merger to go 159/2 as a pass catcher.

It would still be nice if Jones had the Pack’s backfield all to himself but then he might not have it at all. Jones has tweaked his shoulder more than once this season, including in the second quarter on Sunday. Coach Matt LaFleur has made keeping Jones fresh one of his top priorities. It’s become easier to see why.

Jones is a special player. This year’s receiving dominance — only Austin Ekeler has more yards through the air amongst running backs — comes after he led the league in yards per carry in 2018. Explosive on the ground, Jones is practically uncontainable for enemy linebackers in the passing game. He is the right weapon at the right time for an offense that has been missing its No. 1 receiver and can’t get its other ones sorted. Is Jones’ touchdown rate going to hold up? He probably isn’t going to finish the year with 22 total scores. But if you drafted Jones as an RB2 with RB1 upside, you already got what you came for.

Five Week 8 Storylines

Tevin Coleman has four-score day vs. Panthers. Jones might not be leading the NFL in touchdowns for long. Coleman, who is now keying the 49ers’ dominant running attack, is up to six in four games since returning from his high-ankle sprain. Labored his final few Kyle Shanahan-less years in Atlanta, Coleman has been reborn under Shanny in San Fran. That has not included much production in the passing game, where Coleman is just 6/28 over the past month. He’s also failed to vanquish Matt Breida, averaging 18 weekly touches in October compared to Breida’s 13. Breida picked up an ankle injury in the second half on Sunday but said afterward that it was not serious. It appears he will be good to go for Thursday’s game against the Cardinals. Operating with an Aaron Jones/Jamaal Williams timeshare of their own, Coleman has established himself as a weekly top-20 option. Breida, top 36.

Lions’ backfield devolves into four-man committee. Matt Patricia might as well have lit up a cigar with your $55 Ty Johnson FAAB bid. Claimed off waivers 10 days ago, Tra Carson got the start against the Giants and led the team with 12 carries. Johnson received only seven totes, though he was more efficient and added a 13-yard reception. J.D. McKissic mixed in for four spectacularly ineffective touches, while Paul Perkins rushed three times on six snaps. If you’re looking for signs that your Johnson investment might still pay off, he did win the snap war 24-19-16 on Carson and McKissic, respectively. He also had two nice first half runs called back by penalty, denting his statline. Perhaps most importantly, Kenyan Drake has been traded to Arizona instead of Detroit. We now know Johnson won’t be an RB2, but he maintains risk/reward FLEX appeal for this week’s soft matchup with the Raiders.

Darrell Henderson out-touches Todd Gurley. With the Rams handling the Bengals in London — handling, but not blowing out like they would have last year — Gurley took a late backseat to his rookie backfield mate. Concerningly, Gurley was spotted getting treatment on his balky knee, but there is no indication it was a new issue. Gurley now has the Rams’ bye week to heal up. The last time Gurley healed up was Week 6, which is what allowed Henderson to get onto the field in the first place. Since, he’s established a legitimate change-of-pace role, though Malcolm Brown’s (ankle) absence has helped. If all three backs are active for Week 10, it will be hard to trust either Henderson or Brown behind Gurley. Do with that information what you will as bye week crunches get more intense.

Gardner Minshew makes the Jags’ quarterback decision more complicated. Coming off the worst two-game stretch of his young career, Minshew bounced back in a big way against the struggling Jets, posting his first three-score effort. Minshew earned his touchdowns, keeping plays alive with his feet a la Tony Romo as he found Chris Conley for a 70-yard score and D.J. Chark for an eight-yarder. Minshew possesses legitimate play-making ability, a rare find in any quarterback, let alone a rookie sixth-rounder. He also has a fumbling problem, losing one on Sunday and four on the year. He has helped compensate by tossing only two picks. Minshew is doing all he can to create a quarterback controversy, but the odds remain high the Jags will turn back to Nick Foles if he meets his current return target of Week 11.

Kyle Allen greases the skids for Cam Newton’s return. The Allen meme was already dying, but he made sure to kill it dead vs. the 49ers, turning in a pathetic performance against an elite defense and getting the Newton countdown clock started in earnest. A limited passer, Allen has just three scores over his past four games despite having D.J. Moore, Curtis Samuel, Greg Olsen and Christian McCaffrey at his disposal. He is not making plays even if he had largely avoided mistakes before Sunday’s disaster. It’s very much up for debate how much Newton’s health will allow him to be Newton, but the Panthers don’t have a 2019 ceiling without him. They need him under center against the Titans this week.

Five More Week 8 Storylines

Chase Edmonds pops hamstring in spot start. Fresh off one of the biggest fantasy days by any player all season, Edmonds got eliminated by the Saints Defense before departing after 30 snaps with injury. The news got infinitely worse on Monday, with coach Kliff Kingsbury saying Edmonds probably won’t play against the 49ers on Thursday before the Cardinals announced their acquisition of Kenyan Drake. Drake could be an injury hedge as much as anything else, as David Johnson’s (ankle) health also remains uncertain. NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport reports the Cardinals didn’t “jump in” on Drake until Monday morning. The trade price, a conditional sixth-rounder, was hardly prohibitive, speaking to a player who wasn’t drawing interest. It is still impossible to ignore the threat Drake and his receiving prowess will provide to Johnson and Edmonds going forward. A one-man backfield as recently as three weeks ago, the Cards are now becoming an unpredictable committee.

Sam Darnold slips further into the void. Darnold was not world historically bad like he was against the Patriots, but he was still abjectly terrible in Jacksonville. Pressured on fully half of his snaps (via PFF), Darnold took eight sacks and tossed three more interceptions. He never once made the Jags pay for their rudeness, though he would have had a 92-yard touchdown strike to Robby Anderson had Tre Herndon not intentionally interfered. Each of Darnold’s picks were inexcusable decisions under duress. No trait will expose a quarterback faster. The discussion around Darnold will now turn to his cakewalk schedule and whether he can still be treated as a streamer, including for Week 9 in Miami. The Darnold I’ve seen over the past seven days is not someone you should entrust with one of the most important fantasy weeks of the season, even if you have Matt Ryan, Drew Brees or Jared Goff on bye.

David Montgomery comes alive vs. Chargers. The Bears finally committed to their rookie back and he rewarded them with 27/135/1 on the ground and 4/12 through the air. That Montgomery’s effort came in another loss was a minor detail. It was the most necessary of developments for coach Matt Nagy, who has so little faith in quarterback Mitchell Trubisky that he would rather kneel out the clock for a 41-yard field goal than try to gain any more yards. Naturally, Montgomery must now face the Eagles’ run-erasing defense, severely limiting his hot streak odds. More palatable matchups in the Lions and Rams await. We tend to mock “establishing it” around here, but it is the best decision for the Bears. Even in a tough spot like this week’s trip to Philly, Montgomery has earned RB2 benefit of the doubt.

Christian Kirk finally returns, leads Cardinals in receiving. Coming off a mysteriously long absence that featured lots of practicing but no playing, Kirk went 8/79 in New Orleans, also embarrassingly leading the Cardinals in rushing with 19 yards. Kirk’s eight receptions were a new season high but came as Larry Fitzgerald bottomed out for 2/8. It was not a good day for the Cardinals’ passing attack, and things are probably going to get worse before they get better with the 49ers’ conference-best defense coming to town for Thursday Night Football. Kyler Murray kept his head above water vs. the Saints but got erased by the Panthers’ similarly-talented D in Week 3. With no one making plays down the field, there is no fantasy upside to be found. Kirk will be a volume-based WR3 for Week 9, Fitz a low-upside WR4.

Brandin Cooks suffers yet another concussion. Helmet to helmeted on his first target vs. the Bengals, Cooks came away with his fourth concussion in two years. Undersized Cooks is having an increasingly difficult time standing up to NFL punishment and would be forgiven if he thought long and hard about his football future. In his immediate future is the Rams’ Week 9 bye, meaning he still might not even miss any time. That would be irresponsible on the Rams’ behalf but hardly uncommon in the NFL. If Cooks can’t go, Josh Reynolds will take his place in three-receiver sets, but it figures to be Gerald Everett who picks up even more of the slack, and perhaps even No. 2 TE Tyler Higbee.

Questions

1. Did the Bears think they could bring a Lions to a Chargers fight?

2. Would anyone be interested in a new league format that is just the normal rules and player pool minus the Patriots’ defense?

3. Why wouldn’t Matt Schaub throw for 460 yards in a spot start?

Early Waiver Look (Players owned in less than 50 percent of Yahoo leagues)

QB: Cam Newton (vs. TEN), Jimmy Garoppolo (@AZ), Matt Moore (@MIN), Ryan Fitzpatrick (@NYJ)

RB: Tra Carson, Rashaad Penny, Derrius Guice, Darrell Henderson, Jaylen Samuels

WR: Diontae Johnson, Auden Tate, Allen Lazard, DeVante Parker, Preston Williams, Danny Amendola, N’Keal Harry, Alex Erickson, Darius Slayton, Hunter Renfrow

TE: Jonnu Smith, Chris Herndon, Dallas Goedert, Darren Fells, Noah Fant, Jack Doyle, Mike Gesicki

DEF: Broncos (vs. CLE), Eagles (vs. CHI), Browns (@DEN), Jets (@MIA), Dolphins (vs. NYJ), Colts (@PIT), Panthers (vs. TEN), Cowboys (@NYG)

Stats of the Week

Matthew Stafford posted his fourth three-touchdown effort in seven starts. He had just one in all of 2018.

Zero. Keke Coutee’s number of snaps. Bill O’Brien has long telegraphed that he didn’t like his slot receiver. Sunday he finally admitted it.

Via Adam Levitan: With Emmanuel Sanders out the door, first-round TE Noah Fant “set season-highs in snap rate (82 percent), slot snaps (14), targets (team-high eight) and catches (five).”

40-17. Devin Singletary’s snap advantage over Frank Gore vs. the Eagles. Perhaps the Bills are finally ready to turn over a new leaf, but betting against Gore has long been a losing battle.

Awards Section

Week 8 Fantasy All-Pro Team: QB Drew Brees, RB Tevin Coleman, RB Aaron Jones, WR Mike Evans, WR Cooper Kupp, WR Kenny Golladay, TE Darren Fells

Tweet of the Week, from Gregg Rosenthal: At least Nagy and the Bears can blame their kicker again instead of self-examining the hundred other things that went wrong.

Quote of the Week, from Gardner Minshew on his scrambling eight-yard score to D.J. Chark: “Kind of just blacked out on that one.”

Professional Foul of the Week: Tre Herndon intentionally interfering with Robby Anderson to prevent a 92-yard touchdown.

Breshad Perriman Play of the Week: Was it his pre-snap tackle of his own teammate or his casual decision not to score a two-point conversion?