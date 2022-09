The Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) Guiding a team's navigation of the inherent rollercoaster of a regular season is a vital part of the job for an NFL head coach. After the Minnesota Vikings had all the answers in a well-rounded win over rival Green Bay to start his first season, they were outplayed and outsmarted in Philadelphia on Monday night in a 24-7 defeat by an Eagles team that has emerged as one of the few early favorites to win the NFC. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts had the hot hand - and the fast feet - that would've been tough for any team to stop, but defensive coordinator Ed Donatell stayed committed to a shell zone coverage that was consistently picked apart during three first-half touchdown drives of 80-plus yards.