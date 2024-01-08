Aaron Jones' best plays from 141-yard game vs. Bears Week 18
Watch Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones' Week 18 highlights against the Chicago Bears as he rushed for 111 yards and added 30 yards through the air.
Watch Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones' Week 18 highlights against the Chicago Bears as he rushed for 111 yards and added 30 yards through the air.
Love delivered in several clutch moments to clinch Green Bay's place in the postseason.
The Vikings and Packers are both still in the NFC wild-card hunt.
Green Bay goes up big, hangs on late to defeat Panthers, 33-30
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri has uncovered some intriguing findings that could just hold the key to victory in Week 16.
The words "kick" and "defer" mean very different things in an NFL coin toss.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the primetime doubleheader on Monday Night Football tonight.
The NFL Draft order is starting to take shape.
A big early turnover had big implications in the NFC South race.
Brandon Aubrey went 35-of-35 to start the season for the Cowboys, and was just two field goals away from matching the NFL’s all-time record.
Bijan Robinson, Jahmyr Gibbs, Breece Hall and more youngsters had huge games in Week 18, but some veteran stars were heard from, too. Scott Pianowski breaks it all down.
Thanks to the Bengals, who beat the Browns 31-14 on Sunday afternoon, the AFC North made NFL history.
"That's what we want to channel. Probably nature's greatest fighting unit."
The Packers will look to clinch a playoff spot while the Cowboys seek an NFC East division title.
The AFC South and NFC South division titles will be settled Sunday afternoon.
The Lions potentially lost a key player with their postseason scheduled to start next week.
Week 18 will be as chaotic as ever for fantasy — maybe even more so. Luckily, Dalton Del Don has a group of players who look like safe starts this week.
Goodson was emotional while talking about the play that ended Indianapolis' season.
C.J. Stroud came up big yet again for the Texans.
Check out our fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 18 of the 2023 NFL season!
There's plenty to play for in Week 18, for just about every team.