Aaron Jones' best plays from 126-yard game Week 15
Watch the best plays from Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones' 126-yard game against the Los Angeles Rams from Week 15 of the 2022 NFL Season.
Watch the best plays from Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones' 126-yard game against the Los Angeles Rams from Week 15 of the 2022 NFL Season.
After winning the NFC West, where do the San Francisco 49ers stand among the NFL's elite?
Julian Edelman had a stunned, angry reaction to the Patriots' shocking Week 15 loss to the Raiders on Sunday.
Patrick Mahomes was thrown to the ground but no flag was to be seen.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady apparently gave Eli Apple, B.J. Hill and the Cincinnati Bengals bulletin board material ahead of Sunday's game.
Tom Browning, who authored the only perfect game in Cincinnati Reds history, died Monday at 62, according to Boone County (Kentucky) Sheriff’s Office.
Baker Mayfield revealed exactly why he requested his release from the Panthers in an interview with ESPN.
McGinest won three Super Bowls with the Patriots and currently works as an analyst for NFL Network.
The Jalen Hurts injury opens the door ever so slightly for the No. 1 seed to go back on the table for the 49ers.
Qatar’s Lusail Stadium hosted Sunday’s final between Argentina and France
The 49ers look like a Super Bowl contender, but there's one big issue.
Plenty of blame for the Dallas Cowboys for their loss in Jacksonville, starting with the head coach
With 39 seconds remaining in Saturday night’s game and the score tied 29-29, Bills running back Devin Singletary took a handoff up the middle at the Dolphins’ 11-yard line, ran toward the end zone, and then purposely stopped and fell down at the 4-yard line. After the game, Bills coach Sean McDermott praised Singletary for [more]
The Detroit Lions were 1-6 at one point this season. The Jacksonville Jaguars were 2-6. They are now in NFL playoff contention.
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) The Green Bay Packers have released veteran wide receiver Sammy Watkins in advance of their Monday night game with the Los Angeles Rams. Watkins had 13 receptions for 206 yards and no touchdowns in his lone season with the Packers.
Trevor Lawrence took a huge step in his career on Sunday.
Here's a look at the Bears' projected draft pick outcomes for the 2023 NFL draft.
The Patriots will pick in the top 20 of the first round if their late-season slide continues. Here's the updated 2023 NFL Draft order after the Week 15 results.
Detroit Lions have roared back to 7-7 on the season to climb firmly into the NFL playoff race in the NFC, and now they're getting the love
NBC Sports Bay Area lists the good, the bad and the ugly from Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season.
As career script flips go, this one could have turned as bitter a Midwestern winter. Thus far Goff has refused to let it.