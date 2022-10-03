Aaron Jones' best plays in 115-yard game Week 4
Watch Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones' best plays in his 115-yard game against the New England Patriots from Week 4 of the 2022 NFL Season.
Watch Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones' best plays in his 115-yard game against the New England Patriots from Week 4 of the 2022 NFL Season.
Canada's Mackenzie Hughes sank an eight-foot birdie putt on the second playoff hole Sunday to defeat Austria's Sepp Straka and win the PGA Sanderson Farms Championship.
Recapping the Packers' 27-24 overtime win over the Patriots in Week 4 of the 2022 season.
The Ravens blew a second-half lead in loss the Bills, exacerbated by coach John Harbaugh's late-game call to go for TD in 4th-and-goal situation.
Raiders winners and losers in 32-23 victory vs. Broncos
Mike Vrabel explained what happened when Treylon Burks stayed on the field after sustaining an injury in Week 4.
The Patriots come up short after nearly stunning the Packers at Lambeau Field
The defense, including cornerback Trevon Diggs, led the way for the Dallas Cowboys in their Week 4 win over the Washington Commanders. | From @BenGrimaldi
It looked like Giants quarterback Daniel Jones was done for the day when he hurt his ankle in the second half, but another injury forced the Giants to put Jones back on the field. Tyrod Taylor suffered a head injury, which led to Jones returning to action for the final minutes of a 20-12 win. [more]
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) There was an intentional grounding penalty against Carson Wentz, and the two interceptions for Washington's defense that got wiped out by penalties. Maybe that season-opening victory for Wentz in his return to the NFC East was a false start. Guys are obviously not happy about it,'' Wentz said, adding that he can see it in their eyes that they are hungry to learn, get better and win.
Jalen Hurts threw a first-quarter interception that was a bad decision, but A.J. Brown wound up catching more flak from Eagles fans for what happened next. By Adam Hermann
Bill Belichick lost his cool during Sunday's game.
What does Cooper Rush do that Washington’s Carson Wentz does? The former Super Bowl champion coach explains.
Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters melted down at head coach John Harbaugh as time ran out for Baltimore in a crushing loss to the Bills.
With Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor injured, Saquon Barkley rushed for 146 yards and even stepped in at QB to lead NY Giants to best start since 2009.
Only five Chiefs players will have two flag decals on their helmets.
Jerome Boger's horrid roughing the passer penalty was among the things that allowed the Bills to beat the Ravens.
Moments before Bills kicker Tyler Bass kicked a game-winning field goal to beat the Ravens on Sunday, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh and cornerback Marcus Peters could be seen screaming at each other on the sideline. Other members of the team got between the two men before the 23-20 loss was officially in the books [more]
Geno Smith, Rashaad Penny and the Seattle Seahawks dropped the Detroit Lions to 1-3 in a 48-45 win at Ford Field.
The #49ers could see a new, familiar face at running back Monday night.
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was livid with the officials after a controversial play in Sunday's Week 4 matchup vs. the Green Bay Packers.