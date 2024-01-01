Aaron Jones attempted to 'deescalate' Packers-Vikings postgame scuffle

The Green Bay Packers took the fight to the Minnesota Vikings in the "Sunday Night Football" game at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Jordan Love put forth a dominant performance and Joe Barry's much-maligned defense came through with two takeaways in the Packers' 33-10 win, smothering the Vikings' pair of quarterbacks all night.

As the teams were shaking hands postgame a scuffle broke out.

The NBC broadcast caught the end of it with Packers running back Aaron Jones coming in to break it up. Video catches Vikings cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. having some words with an inactive Packers player and got in his face.

A shove occurred as things got even more heated and Jones, who wasn't initially involved, took a punch to the face at one point. It's not clear who hit him during the skirmish but it appeared it could have been from someone on the Packers.

Jones, who rushed 20 times for 120 yards, told sideline reporter Melissa Stark that his goal was to calm everyone down.

"I see one of our players having an interaction and they start shoving," Jones said. "I start to deescalate."

It wasn't clear what led to the fight, but it could have been the fact that the Packers threw a 37-yard pass late in the game with backup quarterback Sean Clifford after the rookie relieved Love.

Cooler heads eventually prevailed and Jones went on to have a champagne celebration with Love in the postgame interview on the field.

