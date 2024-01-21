Aaron Jones answers postgame questions after the Packers playoff loss to the 49ers
A Packers reserve linebacker made a massive play on special teams.
The Packers and 49ers were in a tight game deep into the fourth quarter.
Kyle Shanahan's timeout usage before halftime was odd.
The 49ers saw one of their key players leave the game on Saturday night.
The Packers are coming off a shocking upset over the Cowboys in the wild-card round.
Jordan Love struggled early but turned it around by the end of the season.
Christian McCaffrey didn't play in the 49ers season finale out of precaution.
Charles McDonald is joined by Nate Tice to give their thoughts on Super Wild Card Weekend before ranking the top four remaining offensive and defensive units in the NFL playoffs ahead of the Divisional Round. Charles and Nate start off with their thoughts on last weekend's games, including what's wrong with the Philadelphia Eagles and what's next for QB Jalen Hurts, what happened to the Dallas Cowboys and how much Dak Prescott is to blame and Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers coming alive. Next, Charles gives his thoughts on the rumors that Bill Belichick could be the next head coach of the Atlanta Falcons, and why Arthur Blank seems so set on bringing in the legendary head coach. Charles and Nate spend the second half of the show ranking the top offenses and defenses left in the playoffs. Things are more clear-cut on defense, as both agree on the Baltimore Ravens, Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Offense is where things get tough, as almost every team has an argument, but the duo agree that the San Francisco 49ers are the top unit and disagree from there.
The Packers are moving on to face the 49ers after a stunning win.
Love will make his first playoff start in Dallas. He has the chance to start writing his chapter in Packers lore. Easier said than done, but an opportunity is all Love has ever needed.
There's plenty to play for in Week 18, for just about every team.
The Packers have to beat the Bears next week to make it into the playoffs.
The 49ers have already clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC, which will give Christian McCaffrey an extra week to recover before their first playoff game.
The Bills are 2.5-point favorites at home against the Chiefs. Every other game has a line of at least 6.5 points or more.
Mahomes’ career would land him with a HOF jacket if it ended today, but beating the Bills in Highmark Stadium would add to the mythologizing of a player who has already ascended to football nirvana.
Siakam had 21 points, six rebounds and three assists two days after being traded.
The Bills and Chiefs are familiar playoff foes.
Jason Fitz is joined by his trusty sidekick Frank Schwab to preview every Divisional Round matchup. Fitz and Frank go game-by-game and decide which player or coach is under the most pressure to perform deep in the playoffs before giving their picks. Fitz and Frank discuss Lamar Jackson and whether his legacy is partially on the line against the Houston Texans, Kyle Shanahan and whether he can shake his playoff curse, the Detroit Lions and whether they can set themselves up to make history, the Buffalo Bills and Josh Allen's sense of urgency to capitalize on his team's window and much more. Later, Fitz is joined as always by former NFL GM Michael Lombardi, who gives his insight on the head coach hiring cycle, including how the interview process works with someone like Bill Belichick, what Nick Sirianni needs to do to save his job with the Philadelphia Eagles, why Mike McCarthy will remain head coach in Dallas and the latest on Jim Harbaugh and the Los Angeles Chargers.
Prescott's current contract runs through the 2024 NFL season.
Snow has once again piled up in western New York ahead of a playoff game.