Aaron Jones out, AJ Dillon questionable for Thursday vs. Lions

It's possible the Packers will be without all three running backs they had active for last Sunday's win over the Chargers when they play the Lions on Thursday.

Green Bay won't have at least two of them.

Running back Aaron Jones is out with a knee injury he suffered in Week 11. He was listed as a non-participant for all three of this week’s injury reports.

Running back A.J. Dillion is also questionable with a groin injury, though he was listed as limited on all three reports.

Running back Emanuel Wilson (shoulder) was already placed on injured reserve. The Packers added Patrick Taylor and James Robinson to their 53-man roster this week at the position.

Cornerback Jaire Alexander (shoulder), linebacker Deondre Campbell (neck), safety Rudy Ford (biceps), and receiver Dontayvion Wicks (concussion/knee) are all listed as questionable.

Tight end Josiah Deguara (hip) is doubtful after he was listed as a non-participant all week.

Receiver Christian Watson (shoulder), defensive lineman Kenny Clark (shoulder) linebacker Rashan Gary (shoulder), receiver Jayden Reed (chest), cornerback/returner Keisean Nixon (ankle), offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins (knee), and Corey Ballentine (shoulder) are all off the injury report and are expected to play.