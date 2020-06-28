Aaron Jones on AJ Dillon’s arrival: I’m just gonna raise my game

There’s been plenty of attention paid to how the Packers will manage things with quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love after the Packers traded up to take Love in the first round.

There’s been a little less attention paid to how another offensive starter named Aaron will respond to the team drafting a player at his position. The Packers drafted AJ Dillon in the second round with Aaron Jones coming off a 19-touchdown season and looking for a new contract.

During a recent appearance on NFL Network, Jones said that Dillon’s arrival will lead him to push himself harder heading into his fourth season.

“I know it’s the NFL,” Jones said. “They’re bringing in guys every day to compete so I mean it’s just gonna raise my game and I’m excited to have him there and start working with him, teaching him the playbook and everything.”

Raising his game above last year would set Jones up well for his next deal, although the question of whether it will come in Green Bay will have something to do with how quickly Dillon develops this year.

