Aaron Jones on Aaron Rodgers: 'I think he'll be back' with Packers in 2023
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones explains why he thinks Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will 'be back' with the Packers in the 2023 NFL regular season.
The NFL offseason is well underway. Let’s open up the mailbag and address your concerns on the state of the Giants.
Derek Carr finished two days in New Orleans, visiting with the Saints, Sean Fazende of Fox 8 reports. The quarterback’s wife, Heather, accompanied him on the trip, Fazende adds. Carr and several of the team’s brass, including coach Dennis Allen and offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael, had dinner Wednesday night at Ralph’s on the Park, Nick [more]
Quarterback Derek Carr and the Saints might really be hitting it off. According to Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.football, Carr is back at the team’s headquarters on Thursday after beginning his visit with the club on Wednesday. Underhill adds that Wednesday’s meeting between Carr and the Saints lasted until 10:30 p.m. Carr received permission to meet [more]
Sean Payton was a candidate for several head coaching jobs before reaching an agreement with the Broncos that will take him back to the sidelines after a year spent working at Fox Sports. Payton’s colleague in the television business Terry Bradshaw made headlines earlier this week when he said that Payton did not pursue a [more]
NFL Network has decided to remove the Hall of Famer from its Super Bowl pregame shows.
49ers right tackle Mike McGlinchey spoke frankly about his future in San Francisco last week.
Days before the Super Bowl kicks off, the San Francisco 49ers just can't stop crying about their loss to the Eagles. By Adam Hermann
49ers stars Deebo Samuel and Christian McCaffrey have wildly differing opinions on who they want to win Super Bowl LVII.
Terry Bradshaw shed some light on Sean Payton's NFL coaching choice and Cardinals fans might find his comment about Kyler Murray interesting.
A woman reportedly filed a complaint against Irvin after an encounter in a hotel lobby Sunday.
Former Atlanta Falcons GM Thomas Dimitroff would prefer to add a premium player instead of a pile of picks in a trade for the No. 1 pick. Could Brian Burns be that premium player for the Bears to target?
Here's all the info you need to watch Super Bowl LVII.
One of the strangest stories of the week came from Minnesota, by way of Arizona. Brian Flores opted to become the new defensive coordinator of the Vikings while still in the running to become the head coach of the Cardinals. Some have wondered whether Flores had learned that he wouldn’t get the Cardinals job. Some [more]
The Eagles are favored to win Super Bowl 57 for a lot of reasons. Here are five that are keeping Chiefs fans up at night.
Almost two weeks after the 49ers' NFC Championship Game loss, Christian McCaffrey revealed just how close he was to being the quarterback against the Eagles.
Breaking down the matchups, key players and the winner of the 2023 Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Chiefs coach was asked to name his favorite rappers today, and his answer didn’t disappoint.
There are storylines galore heading into Super Bowl 57. Here are our staff predictions for Eagles vs. Chiefs.
People love their conspiracy theories.
With the 2023 NBA trade deadline passing by, lets analyze which teams optimized the opportunity and which ones failed to do so.