Aaron Jones has 82 rushing yards, Packers a 13-3 lead at start of second quarter

Aaron Jones returned last week and had 17 touches for 69 yards against the Bucs. He has more yards in the first quarter today against the Panthers.

Jones has nine carries for 82 yards and one catch for 8 yards.

The only thing Jones doesn't have is a touchdown. The Packers have two of them, with AJ Dillon scoring on a 1-yard run and Jordan Love scoring on a 1-yard quarterback sneak. Anders Carlson is 1-of-2 on PATs, leaving the Packers with a 13-3 lead.

Love is 4-of-4 for 60 yards.

The Packers already have 153 yards.