The Packers supposedly were going to be “careful” with Aaron Jones. But Jones touched the ball on four of the first six plays.

Jones had runs of 11 and 6 and receptions of 5 and 15, a total of 37 yards. It’s looking like quite a return after he missed the past two games with a calf injury.

Jones set up Davante Adams‘ 36-yard touchdown catch from Aaron Rodgers. Adams got one foot, a hand and an elbow in bounds, making a brilliant catch despite tight coverage from cornerback Emmanuel Moseley.

Replay upheld the on-field ruling.

Adams has six touchdowns over the past three games, scoring two against Houston and three against Minnesota. He has a league-leading eight for the season.

Rodgers is 3-for-3 for 56 yards and the touchdown.

Aaron Jones has 37 yards on opening drive to set up Davante Adams’ TD originally appeared on Pro Football Talk