SEE IT: Aaron Hicks hits hole-in-one on a par 4

Ryan Morik
·1 min read
If Aaron Hicks decides to retire early for some reason, he seems to have a pretty good backup plan.

The Yankees' center fielder, who is a scratch golfer, knocked a hole-in-one on a par four on Sunday with LPGA golfer Cheyenne Woods - the niece of Tiger.

Hicks recorded the ace at the Silverleaf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz. with a three-wood, according to Woods.

An ace is hard enough, but on a par four? It's happened just once on the PGA tour. And it was not on purpose.

Happy Gilmore also accomplished the feat no more than an hour ago.

