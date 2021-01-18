SEE IT: Aaron Hicks hits hole-in-one on a par 4

Aaron Hicks hits home run against Marlins

If Aaron Hicks decides to retire early for some reason, he seems to have a pretty good backup plan.

The Yankees' center fielder, who is a scratch golfer, knocked a hole-in-one on a par four on Sunday with LPGA golfer Cheyenne Woods - the niece of Tiger.

Hicks recorded the ace at the Silverleaf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz. with a three-wood, according to Woods.

An ace is hard enough, but on a par four? It's happened just once on the PGA tour. And it was not on purpose.



Happy Gilmore also accomplished the feat no more than an hour ago.