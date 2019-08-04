Aaron Hicks back on injured list with flexor strain

The Yankees announced prior to Sunday night’s game that outfielder Aaron Hicks has been placed on the 10-day injured list due to a right flexor strain. It is not yet known exactly how long Hicks is expected to be sidelined.

Hicks, 29, injured his elbow making a throw towards third base on a fly ball hit in the sixth inning of Saturday night’s game against the Red Sox. He got a late start to the season due to a back issue. Across 59 games, Hicks has hit .235/.325/.443 with 12 home runs and 36 RBI in 255 plate appearances.

Hicks inked a seven-year, $70 million contract extension with the Yankees back in February. This has not been the first year of the contract either side envisioned.