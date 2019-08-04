Aaron Hicks back on injured list with flexor strain

Bill Baer
NBC Sports

The Yankees announced prior to Sunday night’s game that outfielder Aaron Hicks has been placed on the 10-day injured list due to a right flexor strain. It is not yet known exactly how long Hicks is expected to be sidelined.

Hicks, 29, injured his elbow making a throw towards third base on a fly ball hit in the sixth inning of Saturday night’s game against the Red Sox. He got a late start to the season due to a back issue. Across 59 games, Hicks has hit .235/.325/.443 with 12 home runs and 36 RBI in 255 plate appearances.

Hicks inked a seven-year, $70 million contract extension with the Yankees back in February. This has not been the first year of the contract either side envisioned.

