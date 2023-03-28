Aaron Hernandez's brother, D.J., arrested after alleged incident at ESPN's campus

The brother of Aaron Hernandez was arrested last week for disorderly conduct and charged with second degree breach of peace following an incident at ESPN's campus in Bristol, Connecticut.

Dennis John Hernandez, 36, threw a bag containing a brick and hand-written note on the network's property after being turned away at the security gate March 23, according to a Bristol Police Department incident report.

The report said an officer responded to a well-being call concerning Hernandez. The complainant told police that Hernandez had made concerning statements about damaging property at the state capital and ESPN.

Hernandez took an Uber to ESPN and was stopped at a security gate, the guard working at the booth at that time told police. Upon being told he could not enter, Hernandez instructed the driver to go, the report said. While the vehicle was turning around, Hernandez left the vehicle and threw a white plastic bag onto ESPN property containing the brick and note.

"To all media outlets, it's about time you all realeyes (sic) the affect (sic) media has on all family members," the note said. "Since you're a world wide leader maybe you could lead how media and messages are delivered brick by brick. Clean it up! Yours truly, Dennis J. Hernandez."

ESPN shut down a portion of its campus for approximately 30 minutes, the report said. The company told USA TODAY Sports it is cooperating with the police investigation and had no further comment.

Hernandez did not immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press seeking comment. No lawyers for him are listed in court records.

Hernandez was issued a misdemeanor summons and has an April 6 hearing at New Britain Superior Court. Police also said Hernandez was advised that if he returned to the ESPN campus, he could be arrested for trespassing.

Dennis John Hernandez – who has been known as D.J. and Jonathan – is the older brother of former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez, who on April 15, 2015, was convicted of murdering semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd in 2013. Hernandez died by suicide on April 19, 2017, days after he was acquitted of a 2012 double homicide. He was posthumously diagnosed with chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE).

Story continues

Also on Thursday, Cheshire (Connecticut) police charged Dennis John Hernandez with reckless driving, engaging police in pursuit and other motor vehicle charges in connection with events on March 8, court records show.

Police said Hernandez eluded Southington and Cheshire police during chases but was later caught in Bristol. Bristol police said Hernandez was having a mental health problem and was taken to a hospital for an evaluation.

Police said Hernandez told them he had been driving around Connecticut that day trying to get arrested “because he no longer wanted to stay at his mom’s house.”

Contributing: Associated Press

Follow Chris Bumbaca on Twitter @BOOMbaca.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Aaron Hernandez's brother arrested in ESPN incident, police say