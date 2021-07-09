Aaron Henry projected to join Miles Bridges and Charlotte Hornets in latest ForTheWin NBA Mock Draft

In their latest 2021 NBA mock draft from For The Win, Michigan State basketball star Aaron Henry is projected to join another former Spartan down in Charlotte with the Hornets.

For The Win has Henry going No. 56 to the Hornets (via Los Angeles Clippers), where he would join Miles Bridges on a fun, young squad. While this would be an exciting destination, I would personally be surprised if Henry falls that far, but we will have to wait and find out.