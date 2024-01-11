Aaron Gordon throws it down!

Aaron Gordon required 21 stitches to his face and hand after a dog attack.
Aaron Gordon was bitten on his face and shooting hand by a dog but is in good condition, the Nuggets said.
McAfee did not say if Rodgers would be back during the offseason or return to weekly appearances for the 2024 NFL season.
Yahoo Sports takes a look at eight freshmen who are making waves this college basketball season.
Love will make his first playoff start in Dallas. He has the chance to start writing his chapter in Packers lore. Easier said than done, but an opportunity is all Love has ever needed.
Two-time NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard has signed a contract extension with the Los Angeles Clippers, the team announced Wednesday.
Charles McDonald is joined by host of the Bootleg Football podcast Brett Kollmann to talk through every head coach opening around the NFL and determine the best fit for each one. The duo start things off as always with some of the funniest stories from the weekend, including Arthur Smith's meltdown over the final play of the game against the New Orleans Saints, the Miami Dolphins finishing the season with only one win against a winning team (and a preview of their matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs this weekend), the Jacksonville Jaguar's epic choke job and the Carolina Panthers scoring zero points in the final two weeks of the season. Charles and Brett use the Panthers as a jumping off point to discuss each and every head coach opening around the NFL as they play matchmaker and find the ideal head coach to fill each opening. The hosts discuss the Panthers, Tennessee Titans, New England Patriots (for Mike Vrabel specifically), Washington Commanders, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers and Atlanta Falcons.
Who are the top players available this winter, and what will it take to get them? Here's our rundown of the 2023-24 free-agent class.
Today's edition includes college football's grand finale, potential history coming to Cooperstown, Djokovic's superpower, and more.
Which NFL stats stick out as egregious outliers from the 2023 season? Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don exposes them to see what we can take into 2024.
Jason Fitz is joined by Senior NFL Reporters Jori Epstein and Charles Robinson to react to the biggest news to come out of the infamous Black Monday coaching changes as Jori and Charles give their insider analysis on what's going on behind the scenes. The trio start with the most surprising story: Mike Vrabel is no longer the head coach of the Tennessee Titans. The hosts discuss what went wrong in Nashville and Vrabel's future, which leads to a conversation around Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots. Later, the hosts move on to the rest of the big coaching changes, including Arthur Smith parting ways with the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Commanders firing Ron Rivera, as they discuss what the future of those organizations could look like. Fitz, Charles and Jori finish off the show with the coordinator changes by the New York Giants and Jacksonville Jaguars, and whether a coordinator change is enough change for those franchises.
Cunningham reportedly avoided sustaining a serious knee injury.
Which teams will be changing quarterbacks this offseason?
Harbaugh can leave for the NFL on his own terms now, regardless of any more punishments from the Big Ten or NCAA or anybody else. He won.
Bijan Robinson, Jahmyr Gibbs, Breece Hall and more youngsters had huge games in Week 18, but some veteran stars were heard from, too. Scott Pianowski breaks it all down.
The NFL Draft order is starting to take shape.
Goodson was emotional while talking about the play that ended Indianapolis' season.
Chris Jones hit a big bonus, and his teammates knew it.
C.J. Stroud came up big yet again for the Texans.
Salter entered the transfer portal after Liberty's Fiesta Bowl loss to Oregon.