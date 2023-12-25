Aaron Gordon skies for the big oop

Five NBA games are on the Christmas menu with the Lakers and Celtics squaring off in a matinee.
Arizona has now lost two of its last three games since it reached No. 1 in the polls earlier this month.
The words "kick" and "defer" mean very different things in an NFL coin toss.
Jorge Martin breaks down how Tampa Bay's top wide receiver just might be the biggest draft-day steal at the position and possibly a league winner.
The Jets will miss the playoffs for the 13th straight season.
What is so fascinating about Detroit's 25-game losing streak is that the team entered the season wanting to win and certainly does not want to lose to the Nets on Saturday and Tuesday, losses that would tie and break the NBA's single-season record for futility.
Biles' triumphant return to gymnastics continues to garner accolades.
Yahoo Sports breaks down the development of each Ignite player projected in the first round with further analysis on the other four players eligible for the 2024 NBA Draft.
With a new SEC landscape and workable schedules next year, don't be surprised if the Rebels and Tigers make noise in the expanded playoff.
Check out our fantasy football running back rankings for Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season!
On Friday, the Washington Supreme Court ruled in favor of the two schools' argument that they should control the conference.
One of the greatest pitchers in Japanese history is heading to MLB in another huge offseason victory for the Dodgers.
Dan Wetzel & Ross Dellenger huddle together after news broke Thursday that Florida State is trying to get out of their grant of rights deal with the ACC in order to move to a new conference.
The Ravens are being a little bit ignored with all the 49ers hype.
In today's edition: Joel Embiid's historic season, the Top 10 classes after National Signing Day, re-drafting the NFL QBs of the last five years, and more.
The league couldn't have planned a much better matchup than the 49ers vs. Ravens on Christmas Day, with a clash between the top AFC and NFC teams.
Vincent Goodwill is in New Orleans for Ja Morant’s return from suspension, and he talks about how the night went perfectly for the Grizzlies’ guard but there is still work left to do.
Rodgers also said he doesn't think 2024 will be his last season in the NFL.
Charles McDonald is joined by former NFL wide receiver Quincy Enunwa to cover the biggest stories to come out of NFL Week 15. After laughing about the Tommy Devito pizzeria story, the duo dive into more pressing matters, including the Atlanta Falcons' awful loss to the Panthers, the Buffalo Bills' potential playoff push, teams eliminated from playoff contention, Joe Flacco and the year of the backup quarterback, the Philadelphia Eagles and their three-game tumble and Dameco Ryans' candidacy for coach of the year. Later, Charles and Quincy discuss Quincy's former team, the New York Jets, and their future, as they determine what the ceiling is for the team next season with Aaron Rodgers returning. Charles and Quincy also go back and forth on Quincy's top wide receivers in the NFL, the mistakes that reporters make when covering the game of football and Quincy's inside perspective on handling the media as a player.