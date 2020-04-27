Aaron Gordon releases Dwyane Wade diss track because he's still angry about the dunk contest

The NBA Slam Dunk Contest was more than two months ago, but with the NBA shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it seems like Aaron Gordon may have spent a lot of time thinking about his close loss back in February — and he has the creative output to prove it.

Gordon released a diss track on Sunday night called “9 OUT OF 10,” and it’s directed squarely at the man who cost him the Dunk Contest win: former Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade.

Gordon, who plays for the Orlando Magic, lost the contest when Wade gave his dunk — an insane and impressive slam over the head of 7-foot-5 Tacko Fall — nine points out of 10 instead of a perfect score. Derrick Jones Jr. won the contest instead, and it still sticks in Gordon’s craw. Here are some sample lyrics.

“Nine out of 10, can you please fix your lens. Nine out 10 got you playing pretend. Nine out of 10, here we go again. Nine out of 10, could have bought the fam a Benz. Nine out of 10, are you making amends? Nine out of 10, probably lost an M.”

In the video Gordon can be seen sipping on wine that’s from Wade’s wine brand, D Wade Cellars, and makes it extremely clear who the song is about.

“Saw you in the hallway you said, ‘Youngin’ put on a show.’ Didn’t know that’s the code for ‘You’re about to get rolled.’”

Gordon is still clearly mad that Wade didn’t give him full points, but Wade is just rolling with it. He responded to Gordon’s diss track and even gave him a little free advice.

He should trademark 9/10. Make some money off of it. That’s free advice that I won’t charge him for it. (You know since I costed him a Mill) That @DWadeCellars looked 🔥 🍷 https://t.co/Hzt9RnKSwy — DWade (@DwyaneWade) April 27, 2020

